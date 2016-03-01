Jerzis 41 Sports Bar and Grill


Our Best of the Best

Jerzi's Top Ten Entrees

Top Ten Entrees

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Boneless haddock white fish / crispy beer battered / french fries / cole slaw / tarter sauce / lemon wedges!

SATURDAY NIGHT “PRIME RIB”

$

Mouth watering house made Prime Rib / 12oz City Cut / 14oz House Cut / 16oz King Cut / Served with Garden Salad / Baked Potato / Aujus Sauce RECOMMENDED

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Huge hand cut breaded chicken tenderloins / house blended fry dust / fried crispy and golden brown / served with french fries / cole slaw / ranch dressing

BBQ “Table Size” RIBS

$27.00 Full Plate Full Rack - $17.00 Half Rack

Our huge expertly seasoned barbecue pork ribs are slow roasted for 10 hours to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet BBQ sauce / Served with french fries / cole slaw

Baked SUPERIOR White Fish

$15.00

Our large 13oz baked white fish / seasoned in dry butter / onion / garlic / and black pepper. Served with french fries / cole slaw / and tartar sauce

Southern Fried Hot Chicken

$11.50

Nashville-style hot marinated chicken breast / layered between a stack of Parmesan / creamed spinach / garlic mashed potatoes / baked roll / pickle chips / and drizzled in a sharp white cheddar sauceRECOMMENDED

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Over 1 pound of beer battered shrimp / tossed in zesty Bang Bang sauce / french fries / cole slawRECOMMENDED

FRIDAY NIGHT FISH FRY

$Limited Availability

White Cheddar Lobster Mac / Fish and Chips / Peerless Perch / Baked Superior White Fish / Shrimp Basket / Lobster Mac RECOMMENDED

Weekly Pic

AWESOME SPECIALS

MONDAY'S $7.99 BURGER BREW

1/2 Pound Burger with 12oz Domestic

Enjoy our 1/2 pound delicious steak burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, house made potato chips and a 12oz domestic beer or soda drink! !

WEDNESDAY 1/2 OFF LADIES

SEE STORE FOR DETAILS

FROM 6:00 to 7:30. All Ladies Drinks are Half Off Plus Half Off One Meal! Do we have to say any more! Click here for all the details

MORE AWESOME SPECIALS

THURSDAY'S HALF OFF PIZZA

ALL PIZZA'S HALF OFF

It starts everyday at Jerzi's 41's with fresh hand pressed dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables, and finest herbs and seasonings. Just pick your favorite toppings and enjoy great quality pizza and a awesome price!

FRIDAY'S NEW FISH FRY

Come Get Some!!!

We packed the New Fish Fry menu with tons of new options from: Lake Superior Baked White Fish, Beer Battered Haddock, Peerless Lake Perch, Basket of Butterflied Shrimp and more!

SATURDAY NIGHTS PRIME RIB

SLOW ROASTED IN OUR HOUSE BLEND OF FRESH HERBS

Our mouth-watering house made prime rib is slow roasted in our specialty blend of fresh herbs and spices. Your dinner is served with a large baked potato, au jus sauce and a dinner salad. Limited Availability

